2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghanaian officials inspect facilities at venue base in Ismailia

Published on: 14 April 2019
Ismaily Stadium

Ghanaian officials have inspected their venue based, Ismailia, for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Deputy Sports minister Perry Okudzeto, who doubles as vice-chairman of the interim Black Stars Management Committee, led the delegation.

They toured 18,525-seater capacity Ismailia Stadium which is undergoing renovation.

But the Local Organizing Committee officials promised the edifice will be ready before the tournament starts on 21 June.

Ghana will play two of their Group F matches against Benin (25 June) and Cameroon (29 June) in Ismailia and will be based in the city.

 

