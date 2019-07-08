2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's Cup drought extended after Tunisia defeat

Ghana's round of 16 elimination at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations means the Black Stars will have to wait for the 2021 edition to end their trophy drought since 1982.

The Black Stars were beaten 5-4 on penalties by the Carthage Eagles in Ismaila on Monday night.

Both teams were tied 1-1 after extra time at the Ismaila Stadium.

Taha Yassine Khenissi opened the scoring for Tunisia in the 73rd minute but Rami Bedoui headed in an injury time own goal for the equalizer.

It went to penalties and Caleb Ekuban missed Ghana's third kick which saw saved by substitute goalkeeper Farouk Ben Moustapha.

It was Ferjani Sassi who slotted in the winning spot-kick.