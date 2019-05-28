2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's Group opponents Benin announce 23-man squad

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has named his 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off next month in Egypt.

The Frenchman invited twenty one foreign based players and two home based professionals for the tournament.

The list includes 34-year-old Mickael Poté who had a stellar campaign in the Turkish second-tier this season as he netted 16 goals in 34 appearances for Adana Demirspor.

The 2018 Benin Footballer of the Year, Khaled Adenon, who plays for French Ligue 1 for Amiens SC, has also been named.

Former Paris St. Germaine midfielder Stéphane Sessegnon and Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounié also made the cut for the Squirrels.

Conspicuously missing is Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede.

The Squirrels will play their first game of the tournament against Ghana in Ismailia and will face Guinea Bissau and Cameroon in the other group games.

Below is the list:

Goalkeepers (3): Saturnin Allagbé (Niort / France), Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor / Turkey), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffaloes)

Defenders (8): Olivier Verdon (Sochaux / France), Khaled Adenon (Amiens / France), Moise Adilehou (Levadiakos / Greece), Junior Salomon (United Plateau / Nigeria) Seidou Barazé (Moulins Yzeure / France), Rodrigue Fassinou (Aspac) , David Kiki (Red Star / France), Emmanuel Imorou (Caen / France)

Midfielders (6): Sessi d'Almeida (Yeovil Town / England), Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre / France), Mama Seibou (Toulon SC / France), Stéphane Sèssegnon (Genclerbirligi / Turkey), Tidjani Anaane (Ben Guerdane / Tunisia), Rodrigue Kossi (African Club / Tunisia)

Attackers (6): Steve Mounié (Huddersfield / England), Michael Poté (Adana Demirspor / Turkey), Jodel Dossou (Vaduz / Switzerland), David Djigla (Niort / France), Desire Sègbè Azankpo (FK Senica / Slovakia), Cèbio Soukou ( Hansa Rostock / Germany)