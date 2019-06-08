GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 June 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's group opponents Guinea-Bissau beaten by Angola in friendly
Guinea Bissau Team Picture during the Afcon Group A match between Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso on the 22 January 2017 at Franceville , Gabon Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Ghana's group opponents at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Guinea-Bissau have lost their first warm-up game ahead of the tournament. 

The Guineans suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Angola on Saturday.

The warm-up games forms part of the team's preparations ahead of the tournament which gets underway later this month.

Guinea-Bissau find themselves in a difficult group containing champions Cameroon and former champions Ghana as well as Benin.

However, the Djurtus are hopeful of causing an upset.

The Black Stars will play them in their third and final match of the group stage.

 

 

