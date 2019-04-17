2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's opponents Benin to camp in Morocco; line-up Mauritania and Guinea friendlies

Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group opponents Benin have lined up friendlies with Mauritania and Guinea as part of their preparations.

The Squirrels will pitch camp in Morocco from 3 June to start their preparations towards the tournament in Egypt.

Benin will play against Guinea in a test game on 11 June and face Mauritania seven days later all in Morocco.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands, Tunisia are said to have written to request for friendly against the Squirrels but there is no confirmation of the date and venue.

Benin will open their Nations Cup campaign against Ghana and later take on Guinea Bissau and Cameroon in their remaining Group F fixtures.