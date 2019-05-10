2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's opponents Cameroon name preliminary 34-man squad

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf has on Friday announced a 34-man provisional squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defending champions have most of the winning squad of the 2017 edition included in the list namely Fabrice Ondoa, Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Ambroise Onyongo, Arnaud Djoum, Clinton Njie, Georges Mandjeck and the tournament's best player Christian Bassogog.

Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting, Zambo Anguissa and Andre Onana who rejected the invitation to the play for the Indomitable Lions in the 2017 AFCON have been named.

Experienced goalkeeper Carlos Idriss Kameni has also been named in the preliminary squad.

The list has only two home based players in goalkeeper Simon Omossola who plays Cotonsport Garoua and midfielder Pierre Akono of Eding Sport.

The squad will be trimmed to 23 before the tournament kicks off in June in Egypt.

Cameroon are Group F along with Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

They start their title defence with Guinea Bissau before they face Ghana and Benin subsequently.

By Nuhu Adams