2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana’s Thomas Partey headlines La Liga top Stars at the tourney

Ghana and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey headlines the list of Spanish La Liga stars to watch at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The top La Liga stars representing at this year’s tournament are Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid and Ghana), Toko Ekambi (Villareal and Cameroon), Samuel Chukwueze (Villareal and Nigeria), Mousa Wague (Barcelona) lead the legion of the Spanish league that aims to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile some of the countries have no representations in their teams.

The Black Stars of Ghana have the likes of Kwabena Owusu of Leganes who was loaned to Salamanca and Mubarak Wakaso of Deportivo Alves in the squad.

In the Super Eagles team, Nigeria boast of the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo and Moses Simon.

The Senegalese team has Moussa Wague and Alfred N’diaye of Malaga.

Defending champions Cameroon who begin their campaign against Guinea-Bissau have Wilfrid Kaptoum Real Betis

Kenya has Ismael Athuman of Las Palmas, with Tanzanian having Farid Mussa of Tenerife B