2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Goalkeeper Richard Ofori latest to arrive in camp

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is the latest to join the Black Stars in camp in the United Arab Emirates.

This means coach Kwesi Appiah has all his three goalkeepers in camp ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month. Ofori joins Felix Annan and Lawrence At-Zigi to complete the goalkeeping department.

Other players yet to arrive include MLS duo Jonathan Mensah and Ebenezer Ofori, the former is expected to to join the rest of the squad today.

Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah have also arrived after joining the team on Tuesday for practice.

Coach Kwesi Appiah named a 29-man provisional squad for camping, however, the team will be pruned to 23 for the nations cup proper in Egypt.

The team will engage in two pre-AFCON friendlies before leaving the United Arab Emirates to their Ismailli base in Egypt.

Ghana have been draw in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.