Group F leaders Ghana will return to Ismailia for their round of 16 match against the runners-up from Group E on 8 July, 2019.

A pair of second half goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey secured a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in Suez.

Cameroon's inability to score against Benin in Ismailia meant Kwesi Appiah and his troops finished on top with five goals.

Ghana made a slow start to the tournament after drawing 2-2 with Benin in their opener and a 0-0 draw with the defending champions.