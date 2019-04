2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Group stage fixtures for the final

The group stage fixtures for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt from June 21 to July 19. GROUP A June 21: Egypt vs Zimbabwe - Cairo International Stadium June 22: DR Congo vs Uganda - Cairo International Stadium June 26: Egypt vs DR Congo - Cairo International Stadium June 26: Uganda vs Zimbabwe - Cairo International Stadium June 30: Uganda vs Egypt - Cairo International Stadium June 30: Zimbabwe vs DR Congo - 30 June Stadium GROUP B June 22: Nigeria vs Burundi - Alexandria Stadium June 22: Guinea vs Madagascar - Alexandria Stadium June 26: Nigeria vs Guinea - Alexandria Stadium June 27: Madagascar vs Burundi - Alexandria Stadium June 30: Madagascar vs Nigeria - Alexandria Stadium June 30: Burundi vs Guinea - Al Salam Stadium GROUP C June 23: Senegal vs Tanzania - 30 June Stadium June 23: Algeria vs Kenya - 30 June Stadium June 27: Senegal vs Algeria - 30 June Stadium June 27: Kenya vs Tanzania - 30 June Stadium July 1: Kenya vs Senegal - 30 June Stadium July 1: Tanzania vs Algeria - Al Salam Stadium GROUP D June 23: Morocco vs Namibia - Al Salam Stadium June 24: Ivory Coast vs South Africa - Al Salam Stadium June 28: Morocco vs Ivory Coast - Al Salam Stadium June 28: South Africa vs Namibia - Al Salam Stadium July 1: South Africa vs Morocco - Al Salam Stadium July 1: Namibia vs Ivory Coast - 30 June Stadium GROUP E June 24: Tunisia vs Angola - Suez Stadium June 24: Mali vs Mauritania - Suez Stadium June 28: Tunisia vs Mali - Suez Stadium June 29: Mauritania vs Angola - Suez Stadium July 2: Mauritania vs Tunisia - Suez Stadium July 2: Angola vs Mali - Ismailia Stadium GROUP F June 25: Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau - Ismailia Stadium June 25: Ghana vs Benin - Ismailia Stadium June 29: Cameroon vs Ghana - Ismailia Stadium June 29: Benin vs Guinea-Bissau - Ismailia Stadium July 2: Benin vs Cameroon - Ismailia Stadium July 2: Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana - Suez Stadium