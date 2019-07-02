2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea Bissau coach Baciro Cande names strong XI against Ghana

Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande has named a strong starting XI for the final Group F game against Ghana this afternoon.

The Djurtus, who are in search of a win at the Nations Cup start with goalkeeper Jonas Asvedo Mendes in post.

In defence, Medndes will be shielded by Nanu-who maintains his place on the right side after impressing against Benin- together with Mohammed Cande, Juary Suarez and Marinho Djalo.

In a three man midfield, Soriano Mane anchors with Jorge Norguira and Pele on the right and left side respectively.

In attack, the dangerous Piquetti Silva will operate from the left with Mama Samba Balde also playing form the right.

The attack will be spearhheaded by Joseph Mendes.

Guinea-Bissau lie bottom of the table and need a win to progress to the next stage.