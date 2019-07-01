2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea Bissau coach missing for press conference ahead of Ghana clash

Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Kande was absent for the press conference on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday's decisive clash with Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Djurtus take on the Black Stars in a must-win game for the four-time champions in Suez but their under pressure coach opted not to attend the press conference.

With both sides seeking to qualify for the last 16 African Nations it was important the head coach turned up for the official event but it looks like other factors prevented him.

Baciro sent one of his assistants to attend the conference, who in turn refused to comment on the money crisis the players of Guinea Bissau have brought up.

He assistant coach in attendance swiftly rebuffed all questions insisting he is attending the conference to talk about technical matters and that there is no room to talk about administrative and financial crises.

Cameroon are top of the group with four points and Ghana and Benin are both in second place with two points and Guinea Bissau with one point.