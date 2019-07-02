2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea Bissau eye shock win over Ghana to advance

Guinea-Bissau are hoping to pull one of the biggest surprises at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) by beating Ghana on Tuesday to advance to the knock-out stages of the competition in Egypt.

The Djurtus will face off with the Black Stars in their final Group F match at the Suez Stadium with victory their only option in getting a place in the next round of the tournament.

The African Wild Dogs boosted their hopes of advancing to the Round of 16 by holding Benin to a 0-0 stalemate in their second group match on Saturday.

The draw saw Guinea-Bissau remain fourth on the group standings with one point and they could go through as one of the four best third-placed teams if they secure a big win over Ghana.

Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande is hopeful that the West African side can stun the Black Stars and advance to the knockout phase for the first time in history.

"It is very difficult for us to qualify but in football everything is possible and our target is to get to the round of 16," Cande said.

"We know Ghana are very powerful, very strong but we will play our normal game, with no pressure."

Ghana need only a draw to advance and the Black Stars are already on the backfoot with several injuries and a suspension.