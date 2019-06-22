2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea star Naby Keita takes part in full training ahead of Madagascar clash

Guinea captain Naby Keita could be make the starting line up for Syli Nationale in their AFCON opener against Madagascar on Saturday.

The Liverpool midfielder has been on the sidelines for over a month after picking up an injury in the Reds UEFA Champions League first leg game against Barcelona.

Despite being ruled out of the Nations Cup by his club, Guinea coach Paul Put took a gamble by including the player in his 23-man squad for the tournament.

Keita participated in full training on Friday and he is expected to lead the West Africans in their Group B opener against Madagascar.

Meanwhile Guinea will have to do without winger Jose Kante, who picked up a knee injury in their last warm-up international against Egypt and will likely miss their opening two Group B matches, a spokesman said on Friday.

Guinea are in the same group with Nigeria and Burundi.