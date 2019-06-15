2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Gyan happy with injury free situation in camp ahead of tournament

Kayserispor striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed delight at the fitness level of all the Black Stars players ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars have ended their preparations for the tournament with all 23 players picked by Kwesi Appiah in healthy condition.

The team wrapped up their preparations with a 0-0 draw in a friendly against South Africa in Dubai.

Gyan came off the bench and struck the upright in the dying embers of the match.

"We have been working so hard for the past 10 days. The weather is also not helping but we still fighting, we pushing harder and harder.

The tournament is a different ball altogether but we happy there is no injury in camp. We go in there with all the players ready for the tournament," Gyan told reporters in a post-match interview.

Black Stars have been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.