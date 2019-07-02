2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Gyan’s benching shows he is now Ghana’s third choice striker

Ghana veteran Asamoah Gyan is yet to break into the starting line up of the Black Stars as his role continues to diminish in the team.

Gyan has only seen 12 minutes of action in the tournament as he came on as a substitute in the second half against Cameroon in Ghana’s second group game.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah preferred to name youngester Kwabena Owusu in his starting 11 ahead of the crucial game against Guinea-Bissau with Asamoah Gyan once agained benched.

With the turn of events, Asamoah Gyan is now the third choice in the striking department as Kwesi Appiah prefers to start Jordan Ayew as his lead striker and with Kwabena Owusu taking up the mantle as the second striker.

The all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars seems to have picked up the third choice and is expected to come in the game as a substitute.

Gyan is expected to retire from the national team after the end of the tournament.