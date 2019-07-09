GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Harve Renard set to exit role as Morocco head coach- Reports

Published on: 09 July 2019
Younes Belhanda taking pep talk from coach Harvey Renard

 

Morocoo coach Herve Rennard is ready to resign from his post as Head Coach after the team’s elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, according to a source close to the manager.

The Atlas Lions lost on penalties to the squirrels of Benin at the Round of 16 stage on penalties (4-1) after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

There have been reports indicated that Harve Renard is close on joining a team in Saudi Arabia.

Rennard took over from Morocco in February 2016 and managed to lead the Atlas Lions to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia .

 

