2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Holders Cameroon looking beyond poor record against Nigeria

They might have failed to beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles in 18 of their last 22 meetings across all competitions, but holders Cameroon will be looking beyond that grim statistic when they take on neighbours Nigeria in a round of 16 clash in Alexandria on Saturday.

The West African rivals will square out for a ticket to the quarter finals, but pressure will be on Cameroon and their head coach Clarence Seedorf especially after struggling to convince in the group stages.

The Indomitable Lions started off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau, but back to back 0-0 draws against Ghana and Benin were far from the results they were anticipating.

Not much difference can be said of the Super Eagles who won back to back 1-0 ties against Burundi and Guinea, but suffered a shocking 2-0 loss to newcomers Madagascar in their final match at the group stage. But even in their victories, the three-time champions were far from impressive.

However, in a knockout match and especially a cross-border rivalry, form will count for nothing. The rivalry between these two countries has transcended over the decades, and it will all come down to a 90-minute, probably 120 or plus penalties to settle the scores.

While Seedorf will have a full strength squad to choose from, Gernot Rohr, his Nigerian counterpart, will miss the services of skipper John Obi Mikel who picked a knee injury while right back Shehu Abdulahi has failed to recover from a muscle strain he picked on match day one.

Players to watch:

Nigeria:

Samuel Chukwueze: The speedy winger has been a hit in both matches he has played against Burundi and Guinea and his pace on the wing will count for so much if Nigeria are to open up a water tight Cameroonian defense that has not conceded in three games.

Wilfred Ndidi: The Leicester City midfielder with one man-of-the-match performance has been pulling the strings for the Super Eagles in the centre of the pack and in a game where possession and control of the game will be key, he can dictate the rhythm if at his best.

Cameroon:

Eric Choupo Moting: He hasn’t gotten on the score sheet for Cameroon, but has been a threat in all two matches he has started. On a big occasion like a knockout tie, a cool head with experience is always needed to keep the balances. This might be the skipper’s chance to explode.

Pierre Malong: The midfielder has been doing business quietly but his threat going forward has been immense. In terms of creating chances and causing trouble, Malong has done it and this earned him a man of the match performance against Benin.

What they said:

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr:

This is a great football match for us because Cameroon is one of the best teams at AFCON and we are delighted to face them. We want to show that the last match (against Madagascar) was an accident and our team is strong. I want the players to play a happy game and to enjoy the moment. I also want to see fighting spirit.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong

We have to give everything to stay at the tournament. The loss against Madagascar is behind us now and we are focused for this tough task. We beat them in the World Cup qualifiers and we know they will be coming for some sort of revenge.

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf:

Winning is my second skin and we have to come here to perform and win. I am not worried and I am not under pressure. We don’t want to come into this match with a lot of stress, we want to leave that part to the supporters.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana

I expect a strong game and very tough. It will be a battle of equals and we just have to show we are stronger than them. I was born ready for such games and I don’t fear facing anyone. We lost against them before but that’s in the past. I am confident about the present.

