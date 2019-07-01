GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: I think I should have been on a bit earlier against Cameroon- Asamoah Gyan
Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan (R) controls the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Cameroon and Ghana at the Ismailia Stadium on June 29, 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan believes he could have made the difference if he was on a bit early. 

Gyan came on with 12 minutes remaining on the clock as the Black Stars missed two late chances to draw with defending champions Cameroon.

“Honestly, it’s all about timing. I’m happy that I played but I think I should have been on a bit earlier,” Gyan said after the game.

“During camping I didn’t have enough time. I’m just coming back to my normal shape. I’m happy I had some game time against Cameroon.

“Hopefully, l get more time against Guinea-Bissau. I don’t know what’s going to happen but let’s be hopeful,” Gyan added.

Ghana's all time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with Benin in the opening game of the competition.

The Black Stars need to beat Guinea Bissau on Tuesday to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

 

