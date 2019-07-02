2019 Africa Cup of Nations: I told my players to wake-up after poor first half- Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that he told his players to wake up after their poor display in the first half against Guinea-Bissau.

The first half ended in a draw with Jordan Ayew getting a clear chance at scoring which hit the post.

The Black Stars were searching for a win in order to book a place in the Round of 16.

After that uninspiring performance in the first half from the Black Stars, Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah at the post match conference said he had to tell his players to wake up.

“The first half was not good enough so at half time I told them to wake up and we saw the urgency they started the second half with”

The second half started on a good note with Jordan Ayew scoring the first goal of the game in the 46th minute.

Jordan has two goals in the tournament and is playing his best game for the Black Stars at this point in his career.

The Stars showed more intent at winning the game and some tactical substitution by Coach Kwesi Appiah resulted to Ghana’s second goal scored by Thomas Partey who had been freed after Afriyie Acquah was introduced into the game.

Ghana have emerged as winner of Group F and they await either Tunisia or Mali in the Round of 16 which begins on Friday.