2019 Africa Cup of Nations: I'm not scared of being sacked - Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has stated categorically that he does not fear being axed from his role as the Black Stars prepare to engage Cameroon in the second Group F game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four-time Africa champions opened their quest to annex the 32nd Africa Cup title on a stuttering note after they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Squirrels of Benin,

In the aftermath of the match, coach Appiah has been faced with opprobrium from a section of football advocates in the West African nation - with some even claiming that he should be shown the exit before the end of the tournament.

Ahead of the side's second group game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, the former Al Khartoum Watani gaffer shrugged off the calls for his head though he stated that he does not fear the worse.

“Coaching is risk taking and any coach who is afraid of being sacked or any coach who doesn’t expect [the sack] is…”

“You know when you when, you are a hero and when you lose, automatically [you face criticisms’.

“You must always be prepared for anything and unfortunately, that is the job we have taken. You could have the best players in the world, put them together and prepare them but a young team can shock them. Even if the players don’t perform well, you the coach is the one being blamed”.

“Personally, I do not believe in a coach who is afraid of being sacked”, he added

Ghana has not beaten Cameroon in any AFCON tournament since its inception but Appiah is confident that his men are extra motivated to get the three points.