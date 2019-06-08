2019 Africa Cup of Nations: I'm satisfied with my defensive options - Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has indicated that he will not call up a another defender despite Nuhu Musah's injury.

Musah has been ruled out of the forthcoming Africa Nations Cup after suffering an injury during the Black Stars training in Dubai.

Several football advocates believe coach Appiah need to solidify his defensive position by handing a call up to another player.

But the former Al Khartoum Watani coach has downplayed those suggestions claiming that he has enough defenders at his disposal to fill the void left by the St. Gallen star.

"By God's grace everything is going well, except Nuhu who got injured yesterday (Wednesday)," Appiah told Graphic Sports Online.

"He had a knee injury and the club has requested he comes to Switzerland for assessment,"

"There will be no replacement because we are now 28 players in camp," the Stars coach explained.

Appiah also disclosed that the Black Stars will play their first pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia on Sunday at 5pm UAE time.

He, however, said the date for the second friendly against South Africa had still not been confirmed yet. The match is scheduled for June 14 or 15 also in Abu Dhabi.