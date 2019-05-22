2019 Africa Cup of Nations: In-form Baba Rahman returns to Ghana squad after two-year absence

Abdul Baba Rahman has been recalled into the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after two-year absence.

Baba, who excelled on a six-months loan at French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, is returning to the squad since suffering an injury whiles playing for the nation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The experienced left-back has been named in a 29-man provisional squad announced by coach Kwesi Appiah on Tuesday.

He is expected to be key for the side in their quest to end a 37-year trophy drought.

Checkout the full squad below;

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Adbul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Guinea-Bissau, Benin and defending champions Cameroon.

By: Leevelande Thelusma