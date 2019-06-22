2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Injured Daniel Amartey wishes Black Stars well in Egypt

Injured Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, has offered his strongest backing to the Black Stars as they step up preparations for their opening match at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old Ghana defender who missed out of the team due to injury wished the team success in Egypt.

Ghana would open their AFCON campaign against Benin on Tuesday with the hope of winning to boost their morale for the subsequent matches.

The former FC Copenhagen player in a tweet wished his international teammates well as they embark on this difficult battle to win the country’s fifth continental trophy.

”Wishing my brothers the best of luck as they prepare for #TotalAFCON2019”, he posted on his twitter handle.

Wishing my brothers the best of luck as they prepare for #TotalAFCON2019. Let’s bring it home 🏆 🇬🇭 https://t.co/6agQlaCCmy — Dan Amartey (@DanAmartey) June 21, 2019

Amartey has been sidelined from the game following an injury his picked during Leicester City’s premier league game against West Ham United last November.

The Black Stars are pooled in Group F alongside Cameroun, Benin and Guinea Bissau and would be aiming to end their 37-year trophy drought in the continental showpiece.