2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Injured experienced defender Harrison Afful excluded from Ghana squad

Ghana and Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful has been excluded from the 29- man provisional squad named by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah due to injury.

The 33- year old picked up an injury in April, 2019 when Columbus Crew defeated Atlanta United in a league game.

He suffered from a fractured jaw when he collided with fellow team mate Jonathan Mensah and was taken off the field in the 27th minute of the game.

He has been sidelined with the injury for up to four to six weeks.

Harrison Afful is still recuperating from his injury and head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has excluded him from his list as he hopes to count on fit players for the tournament.

Afful was part of the Ghana squads for the 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.