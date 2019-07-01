2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Injuries ravage Ghana squad ahead of Guinea Bissau clash - Atsu, Agyepong, Ayew & Mensah

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is still sweating over the fitness of Andre Ayew, Thomas Agyepong and Jonathan Mensah while Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the competition as the team prepare to engage Guinea Bissau in the final game of Group F at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Atsu picked a hamstring injury during Ghana’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

He was forced off after just 14 minutes after grabbing at the back of his right leg and was sent to the hospital for a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

He underwent tests on the thigh injury on Sunday and now the results released on Monday have shown that he will not be able to play any further part in the tournament for Ghana.

The former FC Porto star is expected to return to Newcastle United by Wednesday to continue his treatment ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Ayew has been struggling with his fitness since Ghana’s first game against Benin.

Despite featuring through the pain against Cameroon, the player has been struggling after the game against Cameroon.

Mensah on the other hand picked up a knock against Cameroon, despite playing through the pain to finished the game, the player has been struggling to get over it and might be forced to sit out of Ghana’s last group game against Guinea Bissau.

Lastly, Agyepong suffered injury during the 2-2 stalemate against Benin hence missed the second group game against Cameroon.

The Manchester City winger rejoined his teammates in training on Sunday after making a quick recovery from the injury but it remains to be seen if Kwesi Appiah will bang his hopes on him by playing him in the must-win clash against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.