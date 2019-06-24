2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara eyes win over South Africa in group opener

Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara was the best start for his side at the Africa Cup of Nations as they open their campaign against South Africa.

The 2015 champions will play the Bafana Bafana at the El Salam Stadium in their group D opener with the aim of making a positive start.

"We have assembled a good team for the tournament. Matches will say whether we could achieve our ambitions or not," he said in a pre match conference.

"We need to have a positive start. The first game is always important especially in a tough group like this one. We had some injury concerns but our medical staff did their homework.

"This generation might lack the needed experience but they believe in themselves and have the needed passion and motivation to achieve some good results."

After a disappointing campaign two years ago, the West Africans are aiming to return the AFCON title.