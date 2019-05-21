2019 Africa Cup of Nations: John Boye axed in leaked Black Stars provisional squad

Experienced defender John Boye is conspicuously missing in a leaked Black Stars provisional Squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

The defender, who is coming off an amazing season with French side FC Metz was not included in the squad which will begin camping for the Nations Cup in Dubai next month.

The squad, however has some new players including Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan, who has been a rock in the Phobians set up in the NC Special Competition.

Samuel Owusu of Serbian side Cuciriaki, Musah Nuhu of Saint Gallen and Razak Abalora are the new names in the squad.

Kwesi Appiah is yet to formally announce his squad, including the new captain of the Black Stars following the retirement of Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana are in group F of the Nations Cup alongside defending champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The Black Stars travel to Egypt with the objective of ending Ghana's 37-year wait for an AFCON title.

Below is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Ofori Lawrence Ati Zigi Felix Annan Razak Abaloora

DEFENDERS

Andy Yiadom Harrison Afful Lumor Agbeyenu Baba Rahman Mohammed Alhassan Kasim Nuhu Musah Nuhu Joe Aidoo Jonathan Mensah

MIDFIELDERS

Thomas Partey Kwadwo Asamoah Andre Ayew Ebenezer Ofori Afriyie Acquah Wakasu Mubarak Thomas Agyapong Samuel Owusu Christian Atsu Yaw Yeboah

STRIKERS

Emmanuel Boateng Jordan Ayew Caleb Ekuban Kwabena Owusu Abdul Majeed Waris