2019 Africa Cup of Nations: John Boye red card, misses Ghana’s next game

Ghana defender John Boye will miss the Black Stars next game against Cameroon after picking red card in their 2-2 draw with Benin in the opening game of Group F at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Squirrels, who went into the game as underdogs shocked their West Africa counterparts in the 2nd minute when Mickael Pote put them ahead with a fine finish.

But Ghana quickly drew level through captain Andre Ayew whose low drive beat goalkeeper Fabian Farnolle at his near post.

The Black Stars took the lead for the first in the game on the 42nd minute courtesy Jordan Ayew.

The Swansea forward collected a pass from Kasim Nuhu on the edge of the area before unleashing a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Benin were handed a life in the second stanza after John Boye was sent off for two bookable offenses.

The Squirrels came in strongly after having the numerical advantage and pulled level through Pote in the 65th minute.

Despite playing most of the second half with ten men, the Black Stars held on to draw the match.

Boye will miss the team’s second game against Cameroon which is scheduled to come of on June 29.

The FC Metz defender will however return for the final of the group against Guinea-Bissau.