2019 Africa Cup of Nations: John Boye returns from suspension ahead of Guinea-Bissau showdown

Ghana defender John Boye has returned from suspension and is expected to make the starting line up against Guinea-Bissau in the final game of Group F at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The FC Metz guardsman became the first player to be given his marching orders in this year’s Afcon during Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Benin last Tuesday.

After missing the Black Stars second match in the goalless stalemate with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Boye has been cleared to feature in the side’s crucial clash against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is expected to regain his starting spot as Kasim Nuhu is suspended for the game.

Ghana, who are sitting 3rd on the Group F standings needs to secure three points in the match to ensure their passage to the next round of the competition.

The match is scheduled to come off at the Suez Stadium on Tuesday, July 2.