2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Joseph Aidoo to partner Boye in Ghana defense for Guinea Bissau game

KRC Genk centre-back Joseph Aidoo could partner John Boye in central defense in the Black Stars must-win encounter against Guinea-Bissau as Jonathan Mensah remains doubtful for the match.

The 23-year-old is line to make his debut in the Africa Cup of Nations when Ghana face Guinea-Bissau in a crucial Group F encounter on Tuesday.

Aidoo could partner Boye , who is returning from suspension, at the center back for Ghana as Columbus Crew guardsman Jonathan Mensah remains doubtful for the game.

Mensah picked up an injury in Ghana’s second group game with Cameroon and has not been fully confirmed fit for the clash on Tuesday.

TSG Hoffenheim centre-back Kasim Nuhu has already been ruled out due to accumulation of yellow cards.

With Nuhu missing and Mensah remaining doubtful, coach Kwasi Appiah might be forced to give Joseph Aidoo his first African Cup debut on Tuesday against Guinea-Bissau.

Aidoo made his Ghana debut against Mauritania in a friendly three months ago.