2019 Africa Cup of Nations: K. K. Sarpong optimistic about Ghana's AFCON title chances

Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Dr. Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong is confident that the nation will win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana is chasing a fifth Nations Cup trophy, but has not been successful in recent years including two heartbreaking final loses in the last decade.

The West Africa giants are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

But Mr. Sarpong has expressed his belief that the team can end the continental trophy drought in Egypt when the team paid a courtesy visit to President Nana Addo at the Flagstaff house ahead of the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nation

"I feel that is a very special honour for me because I believe this cup must come home this year. I believe we we have been given enough resources and it's up to us the management committee the technical committee and the players to battle and bring honour to this country."

"Lots of thinking have gone into our preparations regarding psychologist, the philosophy and everything."

He expressed gratitude Nana Addo for his unflinching support to the team.

"We want to thank the president for giving us all the support that we need for this exercise," Dr. Sarpong said.

President Nana Addo on Thursday hosted the Black Stars to a farewell dinner as the team is expected to pitch camp in Dubai from June 1.

Ghana have been paired in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.