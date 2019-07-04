2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Key figures, stats and balance from the group stages

The group stages of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations ended on Tuesday with the knockout stages set to start on Friday.

The last 16 starts with the game between Morocco and Benin and will end on Monday with the shock Ghana - Tunisia.

In the first round, there were some remarkable facts. Whether it is positive or negative. Some favorites held their rank while others disappointed.

Some selections were the nice surprise of the chicken phases. In short, let's discover, the statistics of the first round of CAN 2019.

GOALS

68 goals were scored in 36 games, representing an average of 1.88 goals per game. The goals are divided as follows: 27 on the first day, 16 on the second day and 25 on the third day.

11 players scored two goals:

Beninese Mickael Poté, Kenyan Michael Olunga, Ugandan Emmanuel Okwi, Egyptian Ahmed Elmohamad, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Congolese Cédric Bakambu, Malgache Charles Andriamatsinoro, Guinean Mohamed Yattara, Algeria's Adam Ounas, Senegal's Sadio Mané and Ghana's Jordan Ayew (2 goals).

The best passer is Ivoiren Franck Kessié (3 assists).

8 teams are unbeaten: Cameroon, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar, Tunisia, Benin and Mali.

4 teams did not concede goals: Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Cameroon.

Three players were twice elected "The Man of the Match": Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa, Algerian Ismael Bennacer and Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa.

YELLOW CARDS

116 yellow cards were distributed. The first player to receive it is Zimbabwean Chawapiwa.

RED CARDS

3 players received a red card. They are Burundian Nduwarugira, Kenyan Otieno and Ghanaian John Boye (first suspended player of CAN 2019).

The surprises: Madagascar, Benin

The favorites who have assumed their status: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco

The favorites who have disappointed: Senegal, the DRC, Ivory Coast, Tunisia.

source: africasports.com