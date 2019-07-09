2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kojo Yankah urges Kwesi Appiah to resign

Former Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Kojo Yankah has called on Kwesi Appiah to relinquish his position as the head coach the Black Stars following their elimination the ongoing Africa Cup Of Nations.

The Black Stars were booted out of the competition after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia in the Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

According to the outspoken former GFA Executive Committee Member, Kwesi Appiah is competent to do the job but he is surrounded by colleagues who are not helping him.

“People are not helping coach Kwesi Appiah because, those around are not the people to help Ghana football move forward so even if he selects the best players, he will continue to face this disgrace. I will advise him to leave the job,” Kojo Yankah told Happy FM.