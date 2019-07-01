2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwabena Owusu is the future of Black Stars- Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has tagged Kwabena Owusu as the future of the Black Stars after the youngster's quick impression against Cameroon in the second group game where his last minute effort hit the woodwork was the only effort the Black Stars came at scoring in that crucial game.

Asamoah Gyan and Kwabena Owusu in Ghana’s last game against Cameroon came on as substitutes and brought in a lot fire power despite the Stars unable to find the back of the net.

Appiah who must ensure the Black Stars win to seal a place in the knockout stages has hinted he is likely to start Ghana’s all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan in tomorrow's game.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of changes," Appiah said at his pre-game press conference on Monday.

"No one has believed in Gyan more than [I have].

“We’ve been having training sessions. Every coach assesses how training goes and chooses players for a particular game.

“It depends on how he [Gyan] performs at training, then I will decided whether he plays or not."

“Kwabena Owusu did well when he came on and players like him are the future," Appiah said.

"We are looking at giving each and everyone the opportunity when the time arises."

Ghana must win against Guinea-Bissau to progress to the knockout stages.