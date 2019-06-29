2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwabena Owusu marks tournament debut; strikes crossbar in Cameroon draw

Spain-based Kwabena Owusu played his first Africa Cup of Nations match on Saturday, 29 June, 2019 as Ghana played out a 0-0 draw with defending champions Cameroon in Ismailia.

The 22-year-old came on in the 86th minute to replace captain Andre Ayew and nearly chalked a piece of history.

Two minutes later Owusu came close to snatching the points after he intercepted a dreadful Jean Armel Kana Biyik pass, charged forward and fired a ferocious shot against the bar.

The CD Leganes player looked impressive and could earn more game time in the final Group match against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.