2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwabena Owusu reveals its "a dream come true" to make final squad

Black Stars new boy Kwabena Owusu says it's a dream come true to make the final squad of Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.

The 21-year old was a surprise inclusion in coach Kwesi Appiah's team after dropping the more experienced Majeed Abdul Waris.

Owusu took to social media to express his excitement in making the team and also thanked his fans for the support.

"It’s a dream for me, thank you for the support me and confidence," he posted on Twitter.

The Leganes attacker is coming off a fine season on loan at Salamanca, where he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances.

He was immediately called by his parent club Leganes, who have drawn a program for him ahead of preseason.

Owusu has also been the livewire of the Black Meteors in the CAF U-23 cup of nations qualifiers.

He scored five goals in four appearances in the qualifiers and would be expected to play a key role in the final hurdle against Algeria.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin