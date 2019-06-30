2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwadwo Asamoah admits he flopped against Cameroon

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah admitted his performance was below par against Cameroon on Saturday at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Inter Milan ace was deployed on the left wing of Black Stars' midfield and he seems to have struggled.

Asamoah could not recapture his verve and had to be substituted in the 78th minute by Asamoah Gyan.

''It wasn't the best game for me because I know what I can do when I play my normal position. I had difficulties in terms of possession but I did okay defensively,'' the 30-year-old said in a post-match interview.

''I was playing from left wing which I’m not so comfortable with but I’m so happy about the result because I tried to do my best for the team.''

Asamoah was making a return to the starting line-up after being left on the bench in the opening 0-0 draw with Benin last Tuesday.