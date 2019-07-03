2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwadwo Asamoah congratulates Ghana teammates after qualifying to Round of 16

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah after last Tuesday’s win against Guinea-Bissau in the final Group F game which has secured the Black Stars a place in the Round of 16 took to social media to congratulate his team mates.

The Inter Milan star came on a substitute in the game where he lasted for 10 minutes after the Black Stars were up by 2-0 with goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

Kwadwo Asamoah in a post on said,

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzbQfwBChuv/?igshid=efoike833ypt

Ghana will take on Tunisia in the Round of 16 game on Monday July 8 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.