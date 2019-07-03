GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwadwo Asamoah congratulates Ghana teammates after qualifying to Round of 16

Published on: 03 July 2019
Kwadwo Asamoah of Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Cameroon and Ghana at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt on 29 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

 

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah after last Tuesday’s win against Guinea-Bissau in the final Group F game which has secured the Black Stars a place in the Round of 16 took to social media to congratulate his team mates.

The Inter Milan star came on a substitute in the game where he lasted for 10 minutes after the Black Stars were up by 2-0 with goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

Kwadwo Asamoah in a post on said,

Ghana will take on Tunisia in the Round of 16 game on Monday July 8 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

