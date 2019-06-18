2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals favourite position with the Black Stars

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that he enjoys playing in midfield when he is with the Black Stars.

The former Juventus star has been playing as a left back in the last three seasons with his clubs but the 30-year old insists he prefers playing in midfield at the national team.

“Am a player that can play so many roles on the field of play, I can be a midfielder, I can also support the attack, I can play at left-back and also left forward so with me I spoke with the Coach and told him he knows the qualities that I have and then what I can do for this National team,” Asamoah told TV3.

“So we shared an idea and I told him he knows perfectly when I come to the midfield I excel more than playing from the back because Africa football is totally different from Europe.

“In Europe the way we play depends on how the Coach wants us to play but with African football is more physical and they is no space.

“So with me playing from the left-back I will not find it easy, so with what people know and what I know and what everyone know when it comes to the National team that I am always good when I play from the midfield so he also accepted and said I will try and play you from the midfield but in any situation or any case when we need help from the left-back I am always there.”

Kwadwo Asamoah dazzled when he played in midfield in Ghana pre-AFCON friendlies against Namibia and South Africa.