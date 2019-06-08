2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals his best moments with Ghana

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah has picked the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations as his best moments with the senior national team.

Ghana were runners up in that tournament as they lost to Egypt by a lone goal in the finals.

According to Asamoah, Ghana had no chance in that tournament because of it’s youthful and inexperienced squad but yet still they defied all odds to reach the finals.

“My best moments in the Black Stars was when we went to Angola. That moment was great because we went there with a team that people did not give Ghana a chance to qualify from the group stages but we did something that was just impossible”.

”We went to the final with the youngest team at that moment”.

Kwadwo Asamoah indicated that was his best tournament since playing in the AFCON.

”I had a fantastic tournament so it was great for me at that moment playing for the national team”.

The 30-year old is currently part of Ghana’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.