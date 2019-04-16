2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah content with Ghana’s group opponent

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah is satisfied with Ghana’s group opponents in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.

Ghana were paired alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Speaking to the media after the draw, Kwesi Appiah who will be leading the Black Stars to his second AFCON as head coach of the team indicated Ghana’s group is favorable juxtaposing it to that of Group D which has Morocco, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

"We thank God in all things. Our group is better than others but we need to start preparations now because all the 24 teams are good".

"As compared to the other groups like Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire, our group is not bad. But every country that has qualified is good and cannot be underrated", Coach Appiah told Graphic Sports.

Coach Appiah added that all the teams that have qualified to the team are there on merit and he will not underrate any opponent.

"As I always say, football has developed now so you can't take any team for granted. You always have to prepare well to ensure good results.

"We have to take it one game at a time. But I believe Ghana will do well if everybody plays his role very well".

He also revealed that the Stars will pitch camp in Qatar for the pre-tournament preparation.

"We have just finished the tour of Ismailia and will travel to Dubai for confirmation of where we will stay and also decide on the friendlies", the Stars coach revealed.