2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah impressed with Kwabena Owusu's performance against Cameroon

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah is impressed with Kwabena Owusu's contribution to the team following the 0-0 draw against Cameroon.

The striker came on for the last five minutes of the match and nearly won the match for the Black Stars.

He struck the crossbar with a stunning effort.

"He did well when he came on, he's part of the young guys in the team. Every nation shouldn't depend on few players, we always have to look at the future so that's why these guys are here so we will be looking at giving each the chance when the time is due," Appiah.

Owusu could earn more game time in the final Group match against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.