2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah insists his players are determined for victory over Cameroon

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah insists his players are poised for victory against Cameroon in their second group F game at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

After an unconvincing 2-2 draw against the Squirrels of Benin in their opening game, coach Appiah reveals his boys are motivated enough to face the defending champions.

"We have nothing but respect for Cameroon yet no fear," Coach Appiah said during a pre-match interview.

"We have a young team that is motivated to achieve and win against Cameroon.”

Ghana will be without defender John Boye, who will be serving a one game ban after picking up a red card in the game against Benin.

Kwesi Appiah is unfazed by the defender's absence insisting the team has good replacements for the 31-year old.

“Unfortunately John Boye cannot be part of the team but including John Boye we have five central defenders so it shouldn’t be a problem,” Appiah told reporters.

Captain Andre Ayew is racing to be fit for the game, but trained on Friday which is good news for the team.

Cameroon beat Ghana in the semi finals of the Nations Cup two years ago in Gabon.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin