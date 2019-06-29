2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah laments Black Stars profligacy in draw with Cameroon

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has bemoaned his side’s wastefulness during their goalless draw with Cameroon in the second match of Group F at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars for the second game in the ongoing AFCON failed to pick maximum points after they were held to a goalless draw by defending champions Cameroon at the Ismaili Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Kwesi Appiah believes his charges should have carried the day.

”We did our best and missed lots of chankces and we were closer to winning.”

Ghana’s all-time scorer Asamoah Gyan was introduced in the 76th minute of the game as the team went in search of the winner.

A move which has irked many Ghanaian football populace.

“Gyan is a good player but I’m a coach with the ability to judge the needs of my team and the players I need.”

Ghana will engage Guinea-Bissau in the final group game in Suez on July 2.