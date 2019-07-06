2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah rallies for support ahead of ‘important’ Tunisia clash

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has called on nation to rally behind them ahead of Monday’s round of 16 tie against Tunisia.

Ghana are gunning to book a place in the quarterfinals stage of the Africa Cup of Nations by overcoming Tunisia in the round of 16 on Monday.

According to Appiah, the team will need massive support from Ghanaians to execute the task.

"The most important thing is to think about Tunisia's game now so we will plead to all Ghanaians to keep supporting the team with a positive mindset.”

"My team is prepared both mentally and physically for the game on Monday.”

"All our mind is on the game against Tunisia because we need to win the game on Monday so that we can think about other opponents"

"Every team in the tournament is well prepared and ready to win the trophy so we will not underrate any opponent we meet in the tournament.”