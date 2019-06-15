2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah reveals Ghana likely first team starters for AFCON

The Black Stars will engage in a friendly encounter with South Africa today with Ghana’s coach Kwesi Appiah likely to unleash his AFCON first team starters in the game.

The four-time continental champions shockingly lost 1-0 against Namibia in their first pre-AFCON friendly match played at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai last Sunday.

But several top players of the side were not in the starting line up as they were humbled by the Southern African nation.

With the team now focused on redeeming its image when they square off against the Bafana Bafana Stars of South Africa in their final friendly game on Saturday, coach Appiah will use the game to unleash his likely first team ahead of the tournament.

Ghana are pooled alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F for the 2019 Afcon