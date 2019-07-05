2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah reveals his team selection is based on tactics deployed

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that his player selections for games is entirely based on the tactics he deploys.

Kwesi Appiah has varied his selections for all the three games in the group stages despite been criticized for playing some players out of position.

However, the 59-year old remains adamant about the positions of his players insisting the boys must be ready to adapt to any role they are given.

“You see, sometimes, a coach might take some decisions and they might be right or wrong," he said.

"Sometimes, you can decide to put in some players because they have pace. If that tactical play works, good. If it does not, you look at moving players about.

"The most important thing is that your players should be able to adapt to the positions you put them in. It helps because at any given time, you can move them about in a game.

"But I cannot assure that it will be the same players in the same positions because you play them according to the team that you meet and the tactics they use to make sure that you are able to cope with them.”