2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah rues Black Stars profligacy in Tunisia loss

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has bemoaned his side's wastefulness during their defeat against Tunisia in the Round of 16 stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana were painfully bundled out of the continental football showpiece after losing 5-4 on penalties in the round of 16 at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday evening.

Ghana fought back to send the game to extra time after Taha Khenissi’s shot went in off the post but the Black Stars levelled in stoppage time as Rami Bedoui headed into his own net to force the match into extra time.

In the wake of the extra 30 minutes, Ghana’s Leeds forward Caleb Ekuban was the only player not to score in the shoot-out and it was left to Sassi to coolly convert and secure Tunisia a last-eight clash with Madagascar.

"In the game of football when you get chances and you don't utilize it, these are some of the things that happens and now we already know that but this is football and it happened, and now what we need to do is to make sure we hold on to whatever we learned in this competition," Appiah said at his presser.