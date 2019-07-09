2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah sad over Ghana's elimination at the round of 16

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed disappointment in his side's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars were booted out of the tournament after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia on Monday evening.

An own goal from substitute Rami Bedoui cancelled out Taha Khenissi's second-half strike as the game went into the extra time and subsequently into the shootout.

Trabzonspor attacker Caleb Ekuban missed from the spot as the West African giants bowed out of the tournament to extend their AFCON drought to another two years.

“We are very sad after losing that way. We played a very good game, but we were unlucky was and we were not allowed to complete the journey," he told reporters.

"Luck was on the side of Tunisia in the game, and we deserved to qualify after we dominated the game, but the lottery of penalties had another opinion, and gave Tunisia the transit card."